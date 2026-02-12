Kebbi Elites Forum Partners With State Govt To Improve Electricity Supply

Confident of positive results from Comrade Governor Nasir Idris’s strategic measures for stable electricity supply in Kebbi State, Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) is partnering with the Governor to improve electricity supply in the state.

The Forum, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) comprising technocrats and human rights activists committed to justice and good governance, has collaborated with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to undertake a statewide sensitisation and advocacy campaign among consumers and service providers on efficient electricity use and consumer rights.

The Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Usman Abubakar Gwandu, unveiled the comprehensive joint consultative and strategic advocacy programme during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, as it commenced the sensitisation tour of the four emirates in the state.

He explained that the initiative was aimed at complementing the Kebbi State Government’s efforts to improve electricity supply in the state, according to Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.

He further highlighted the operational strategies for the tour, which include enhancing customer awareness and education on electricity usage, and strengthening knowledge of consumer rights and complaints redress.

It also aims to educate customers on their rights to qualified and reliable service, transparent billing, metering, and compensation where customers have made investments in electricity infrastructure.

Alhaji Gwandu commended the exemplary and patriotic leadership qualities of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris, noting his procurement of a transformer worth over N600 million and the allocation of N150 million monthly to KAEDCO to enhance electricity supply in the state.

He told the Emir that the sensitisation includes traditional rulers, religious leaders, local government councils, industrial and trade unions, as well as all stakeholders in electricity regulatory and management agencies.

The Chairman solicited the support of the Royal Father towards achieving the desired objectives of the programme.

In his remarks, Emir Sanusi Sami commended the foresight of the forum in initiating the laudable programme, which he believed would protect electricity consumers from exploitation.

The visibly concerned Emir declared:

“With this development, never again would my subjects be shortchanged or be made to pay for replacement of damaged transformers and electric poles, or monthly bills for services not provided.”

He added: “If His Excellency the Executive Governor can be so caring to make such a patriotic intervention for the benefit of his people, who else will deny the people their rights?”

In the presence of his guests, the Emir constituted a high-powered committee comprising traditional rulers, respected community leaders, and other stakeholders under the Chairmanship of the Chiefdom of Dabai, Alhaji Suleiman M. Sami, to compile a comprehensive report of communities in the emirate facing electricity supply challenges and submit it for necessary action.

A town hall interactive session involving stakeholders and consumers was later held at Zuru Town Hall, during which consumers’ grievances on electricity supply were expressed.