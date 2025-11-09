Kebbi Deputy Speaker Regains Freedom After Kidnapping

The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sama’ila Bagudo, who was kidnapped on October 31, 2025, has regained his freedom.

He was reunited with his family on Saturday after receiving treatment at a medical facility.

In a statement, the Kebbi State Police Command commended the courage, resilience, and dedication of the combined team of security personnel involved in the search and rescue operations. The statement also appreciated the support of residents who provided vital and accurate information, contributing significantly to the safe return of the lawmaker.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to a sustained fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across the state.

Residents were urged to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt action.