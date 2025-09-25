Kebbi Deputy Gov Seeks Deployment Of Women In Immunization Campaigns

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, has called for the active engagement of women health officers in house-to-house sensitization efforts on immunizations across the state.

Speaking at a meeting of the Taskforce Committee on Immunizations in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, Tafida said deploying women officers for mobilization would enhance compliance with vaccination exercises, given the cultural background of the people.

He reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering support for the success of immunization programmes and commended the taskforce members and other stakeholders for their dedication to ensuring effective implementation across Kebbi.

In his opening remarks, the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Jibrin Gwandu, described the taskforce meeting as the highest decision-making platform on health-related issues in the state.

He praised stakeholders for their role in executing health policies and disclosed that Kebbi State recently received vaccine cold boxes and other essential vaccination supplies donated by UNICEF to boost healthcare delivery.