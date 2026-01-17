Kebbi Dep Gov. Inaugurates 24 Sub-C’ttees For 2026 Fishing Festival

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Main Committee, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, officially inaugurated 24 sub-committees for the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

In his inaugural speech, the Deputy Governor emphasised the significance of the festival in fostering unity, peace, and understanding among people.

He noted that the event not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Argungu Emirate but also highlights Kebbi State’s diverse cultural identity and therefore urged members of the sub-committees to work diligently to ensure the success of the festival, which is expected to attract visitors from far and wide.

He assured them of the government’s unwavering support and encouraged collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve a successful outing, which, according to him, the festival is a major event that promotes tourism and showcases the state’s cultural identity.

The Deputy Governor’s inauguration of the sub-committees marks a significant step towards hosting a successful festival. He further solicited the individual’s support and cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival for the socioeconomic development of the state.

Speaking in a joint meeting between the members of main committee and local organizing committee which came shortly after the inauguration of the sub-committees, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, tasked the general public to adhere to the rules of the festival, particularly the grand event, emphasizing that fishermen must wait until they heard a gunshot after the president and other important personalities seated.

The Emir also discussed on the security matters before, during and after the festival, stressing that it is a collective responsibility.

The Director General of the festival, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena, introduced the names of Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Secretaries of each subcommittee.