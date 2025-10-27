Kebbi: Bandits Routed In Ngaski Operation, Hundreds Neutralised

The complementary support being given to security agencies by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has continued to yield the desired results as hundreds of bandits have been neutralised in Ngaski Local Government Area.

The success in Ngaski Local Government Area can be attributed to the strategic deployment of fully equipped troops at the state borders with Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger states as directed by Governor Nasir Idris.

Governor Idris had requested additional military personnel to tackle security challenges in the state, which has led to the continued neutralisation of hundreds of bandits attempting to cross over to the state or operating in parts of the state.

A credible intelligence report led to the strategic positioning of military troops around Makurdi Village, resulting in a successful encounter with heavily armed bandits attempting to cross over from Niger State in the late hours of Friday and late hours of Saturday.

About 80 bandits were reportedly neutralised, with an estimated hundred killed, according to the Director of Security Abdulrahaman Usman. Motorcycles belonging to the bandits and two abducted individuals were also recovered.

The Kebbi State Government’s collaboration with security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, has been instrumental in achieving these successes. Governor Idris has provided support, including 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles, to enhance the capacity of the troops.

Reacting to the success achieved, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad commended the efforts of the troops and expressed gratitude to Governor Idris for his dedication to protecting lives and properties according to Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy.