Kebbi awards contract for renovation of 97 mosques

The Kebbi Government has awarded a contract for the repairs and renovation of 97 mosques across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known while hosting leaders of Islamic groups in Birnin Kebbi recently.

“The contract has specifications for execution of the repairs and renovations, and each local government is expected to repair and renovate at least three mosques.

“Additionally, one mosque will be allocated to each Islamic group for renovation, aside from the three Jumu’ah mosques,” he said.

Aliyu cautioned the leaders to be honest and transparent in executing the contract, saying it was a test of their integrity.

“The sum of each contract varies based on the bill of quantity, and you should be wary of going contrary to the contractual specifications.

“The contract must adhere to due process guidelines, and each mosque selected has been inspected by the due process office,” the commissioner said.

On his part, the Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir Idris on Religious Affairs, Malam Imran Bin-Usman, said that all benefiting mosques must install solar lights with three panels of 100w each among other specifications.

Bin-Usman noted that the contract was the first phase, adding that a second phase would follow upon successful completion of the first phase.

He expressed the governor’s confidence in the leaders and urged them to ensure quality and standard repairs and renovation.

“A team of consultants, engineers, and media personnel will inspect the projects to ensure compliance.

“The contract has a two-week execution period, and leaders are expected to study the contractual agreement form before signing.

“The agreement form considers two key issues: the contract amount and the items to be purchased and renovation specifications,” the aide said.

