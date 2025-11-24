Kebbi Attack: Reps Condoles Family Of Slain VP, Gate Man, Donates N30m

The Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas, has led the delegation to Kebbi State to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the abduction of 25 schoolgirls and the killing of two people.

In a remark, the speaker announced the donation of thirty million naira to the families of the Vice Principal, who is to receive twenty million, while the family of the gate man will receive ten million naira.

Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas also appealed to Governor Nasir Idris to rename the school with the name of the late Vice Principal Malam Hassan Makuku in order to be remembered for his sacrifice live while protecting the lives of the schoolgirls and also be remembered for his honesty, patience and hard work.

He said that death is a monumental loss to the community, state and the nation at large, considering that his feet touched the lives of students, citizens, especially his close neighbours and colleagues.

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, commended the effort of the house of representatives for coming down to the state to commiserate with them and donate money to the families of those who lost their lives while protecting other people’s lives and assured to write the name of the late principal with a Golden pen.

He assured that they will continue partnering with the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure the safe release of the abducted students.