Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has assured parents of secondary school students in the state of enhanced security measures to ensure their safety.

The Governor has initiated consultations with stakeholders in the education sector to review and strengthen security protocols in postprimary schools.

Statement issued by Abdullahi Idris, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor, further stated that the consultation involves heads of security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, renowned educationists, and experienced security consultants.

This move follows the abduction of 25 female students from Government Girls Secondary School Maga and aims to prevent similar incidents.