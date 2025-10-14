Kebbi Assembly Passes Bill To Establish Senior Secondary Education Board

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill establishing the Senior Secondary Education Board (SSEB), marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to enhance educational management and standards.

The bill successfully scaled its final reading during the plenary session, underscoring the Assembly’s commitment to legislative excellence and the continuous improvement of the public school system in Kebbi State.

While passing the bill, Speaker Muhammad Usman Zuru commended the collaborative spirit demonstrated by all members of the Assembly and the Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, noting that the development reflects the state’s resolve to elevate the quality of education for students.

The Committee Chairman on Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammad Garba Bena, expressed optimism about the bill’s potential impact. He highlighted that, once it receives the assent of Governor Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, the SSEB will provide the state with greater autonomy to efficiently manage and regulate senior secondary education.

“The creation of the Kebbi State Senior Secondary Education Board is a vital step toward ensuring quality, consistency, and alignment with national educational standards,” Bena said.

He added that the Board’s mandate will enable focused policy implementation, directly benefiting students and educators.

The new framework positions Kebbi State to join other states in effectively managing its secondary education sector, promising a more robust and responsive system for the state’s growing student population.