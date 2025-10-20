Kebbi Assembly Holds Public Hearing On Child Protection Amendment Bill 2025

The House Committee on Justice and Judiciary of the Kebbi State House of Assembly has held a significant public hearing on the State Child Protection Amendment Bill 2025.

The session was aimed at fine-tuning the existing child protection laws and addressing emerging concerns related to the welfare and rights of children in the state.

The public hearing was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including lawmakers, Child Advocacy groups, Legal Experts, Council of Ulama, officials from the Ministries for Religious Affairs and that of Women Affairs and Social Development according to statement issued by Murtala Adamu Diri.

Others including, Civil Society Organisations, Hisbah Board, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) as well as concerned citizens, gathered at the assembly complex to voice out their opinions and recommendations.

The large turnout of participants illustrated the community’s commitment to improving the legal framework that protects the rights of the youngest members of society.