Kebbi Assembly Elects Usman-zuru As Speaker

The 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly on Thursday elected the representative of Zuru Constituency Muhammad Usman-Zuru as Speaker and Muhammad Bagudo as his deputy.

Inaugurating the Assembly, Governor Nasir Idris, represented by the Clerk of the Assembly Sulaiman Shamaki, and cited Section 105 Subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said: “The section confers on the governor the powers to dissolve the previous Assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

“My duty this morning is to officially dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.” Idris solicited the co- operation of the lawmakers in administering the state and providing good governance.