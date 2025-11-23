Kebbi APC Youths Tackle Zamfara PDP Over Comments On Abducted Students

The Kebbi All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Forum has condemned the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a comment on the rescue of 24 female students kidnapped from Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

The youths, in a statement signed by their Chairman, Comrade Nasiru Maga, and circulated to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, described the Zamfara PDP’s recent press statement criticising the deployment of Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to coordinate the rescue as “heartless, wicked, and tantamount to giving comfort to terrorists.”

“While our daughters are spending another terrifying night in the bush, they are busy typing press releases to frustrate the rescue mission just because the man leading the operation is their political enemy,” the statement read.

“This is no longer politics; this is dancing on the blood of innocent children.”

The forum specifically alleged that there is a plot to have President Bola Tinubu sack Matawalle out of “sheer jealousy and bitterness”.

The youths praised President Tinubu for cancelling his trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa the moment he received news of the abduction, and expressed total confidence in Matawalle, whom they described as “the same man who crushed bandits when he was governor of Zamfara.”

“We are confident that within days, Dr Bello Matawalle will bring our 24 daughters home alive. No amount of distraction from failed politicians will stop him,” the statement concluded.