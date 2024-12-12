Kebbi APC Stakeholders Reaffirm Confidence In Gov Idris

Share

In pursuance of his administration’s policy thrust of consultation in governance, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris has embarked on periodic consultations with the stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Local Government level, with the leadership of the state chapter making the arrangements.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor stated that the tour is expected to take the governor to the 21 Local Government Councils.

The consultation tour is aimed at interfacing with the stakeholders with a view to reviewing the development achieved so far, getting feedback from the people and unveiling proposed additional projects and programmes for the communities.

Although the tour was specifically for consultation with stakeholders, it was surprisingly turned into a carnival kind of at Gwandu, Argungu and Augie Local government, the first phase of the tour where the turnout that received the governor’s entourage was massive.

The entourage includes the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, former Governor Sa’idu Dakingari, former Deputy Governor and National Organising Secretary of the party Suleiman Muhammad Argungu former Deputy Governor Alhaji Bello Dantani and former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah.

Others included members of the National and State Assemblies, members of the state working committee of the party, commissioners, Special Advisers, and heads of critical agencies of the state government.

Apparently carried away by the joyful-full-looking amount crowd, Comrade Governor Nasir changed the pattern of the tour to a community Consultative forum with community leaders, organized farmers, traders and voluntary Associations, regardless of political affiliation in attendance.

Supported by commissioners and political leaders, Comrade Governor Nasir summarised the achievements recorded in agriculture, education, health care, security, and other infrastructural facilities.

He also unfolded the road map for the way forward in all sectors of development.

In their contributions, various speakers acknowledged and appreciated the development achieved in various sectors and reaffirmed their loyalty, total support, and absolute confidence in Comrade Nasir’s administration.

At Gwandu, Senator Bagudu told the gathering that he felt fulfilled because God had answered his consistent prayers that Comrade Nasir be granted the wisdom to perform much more than him when he served. He further declared “I must be extremely happy that my successor, brother, and humble leader is rapidly transforming our dear state.

While speaking at Argungu, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu lends credence to Senator Bagudu’s assertion, adding that the National Leadership of the party has identified Comrade Governor Nasir among the three performing state Governors of the party, in view of the verifiable People’s oriented projects in different sectors executed by his administration across the state.

It could be recalled that at a stakeholders meeting, a few months ago, there was a unanimous vote of absolute confidence in Comrade Governor Nasir in recognition of his administration’s remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, promotion of peaceful coexistence, and ensuring the security of people’s lives and properties.

As it could be clearly understood within the political environment of the state, there is no gain in saying that almost all the heavyweight grassroots politicians of substance with political relevance, and impeccable track records of selfless services to humanity, have remained solidly behind Comrade Governor Nasir Idris.

Undoubtedly, their conviction of his leadership capacity, must have been informed by his respect for elders, humility, exhibition of political maturity, youthful but effective democratic experience, having led the nation’s apex workers union, the Nigerian Labour Congress,(NLC) as deputy National President.

Also believed to have been other factors included transparency in governance, accommodating disposition, sincerity of purpose in politics as well as generosity to politicians and vulnerable people which have unarguably made him be recognised as a selfless people’s servant and role model for the present generation of politicians.

After all is said and done, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu remains the undisputable political leader, reliable and committed governor the people of Kebbi State need now and in future.

