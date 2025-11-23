Kebbi APC Slams Maidoki’s Claims Of 200 Displaced Communities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has dismissed Senator Garba Musa Maidoki’s claim that 200 communities were displaced by banditry, describing it as “hypocrisy” and a deliberate distortion of facts.

In a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Nasir Idris, the party said Senator Maidoki’s assertions were false and intended to mislead the public for political gain.

According to the APC, at no time since the onset of banditry in Kebbi State have up to 200 communities been displaced, contrary to Senator Maidoki’s media comments.

The party maintained that the figure is a gross exaggeration crafted to paint the state government in a bad light.

The statement noted that about 50 communities along the Wasagu–Sakaba axis, already inherited as displaced by Governor Nasir Idris had since been returned to their homes through joint security operations coordinated by the Defence Headquarters at the governor’s request and in collaboration with traditional rulers.

The APC said it ordinarily would not have responded to Senator Maidoki, given the tense atmosphere in Kebbi State following the abduction of students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Maga. However, the senator’s “consistent antagonism” toward government initiatives made clarifications necessary.

The party explained that the posting of security personnel and operational planning in Kebbi State are handled by the Defence Headquarters, with Governor Idris actively involved in the process and consistently providing logistics support.

It added that the senator is fully aware of these procedures and should not “pretend ignorance” or make claims that undermine the state government’s security efforts.

The APC also accused Maidoki of ignoring the fact that Governor Idris is currently executing the long-abandoned federal Koko–Zuru road project, a critical infrastructure whose neglect has negatively affected residents for years.

The statement further highlighted the administration’s investments in security, including the procurement of over 100 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles for security agencies, as well as the hosting of several high-level security conferences attended by prominent national figures such as the Sultan of Sokoto, former service chiefs, and respected academics.

The APC criticized Senator Maidoki for allegedly condemning viable government projects, including the rehabilitation and construction of educational institutions despite claiming membership of the ruling party.

It noted that the senator has never attended any of the consultative meetings organized by the state government for stakeholders from banditry-affected communities.

The party further alleged that Senator Maidoki has aligned himself with ADC governorship aspirant Abubakar Malami in a bid to sabotage the 2027 political ambitions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Idris.

It claimed that this alliance is driven by Maidoki’s “failure to deliver meaningful development” to his constituents and his declining political relevance.

According to the APC, the alleged alliance has sponsored a media campaign of misinformation and exaggerated security narratives, using hired consultants and social media actors to malign the state government.

The statement cited Maidoki’s recent media appearances, including on Channels Television and contrasted them with the efforts of federal and state authorities working to rescue abducted students. It faulted the senator and Malami for prioritizing political ambitions over security concerns.

The APC concluded that Kebbi remains firmly behind Governor Nasir Idris, and that “desperate alliances with paperweight politicians blinded by selfishness and greed” will not derail the administration’s positive impact on the people.