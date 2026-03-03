Kebbi APC Congress: Kana-Zuru Returns Unopposed As Chairman

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Abubakar Kana-Zuru as its State Chairman for a second term in office following a consensus-based congress held in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, March 3.

New Telegraph reports that Kana-Zuru was returned unopposed during the state congress conducted on Tuesday at Goru Bulasa.

Delegates from the state’s 21 Local Government Areas of the state and 225 wards participated in the exercise.

The congress attracted party executives, stakeholders, former governors, past and serving deputy governors, as well as members of the State and National Assemblies.

Party leaders described the consensus-driven process as a sign of unity and internal cohesion within the Kebbi chapter of the ruling APC.

Other officials elected at the congress include Alhaji Ado-Mudi Augie as Vice Chairman, Alhaji Saidu Muhammad-Kimba as Secretary, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo as Assistant Secretary, and Alhaji Abubakar Bunza as Treasurer.

Hajiya A’isha Gunabi emerged as State Women Leader, with Hajiya Jamila Baba as Assistant Women Leader. Alhaji Isah Assalafi and Alhaji Lukman Yauri were elected as Public Relations Officer and Assistant PRO, alongside other executive members.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, described the congress as one of the most orderly exercises conducted by the party in the state.

He noted that, unlike some previous congresses, the event was peaceful and well-structured, commending Governor Nasir Idris for fostering a conducive atmosphere.

In his remarks, Governor Idris praised delegates and stakeholders for what he described as their maturity and commitment to unity.

“We have witnessed the calibre of people elected without rancour,” the governor said, congratulating the new executives and acknowledging the national committee from Abuja for ensuring transparency.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the smooth conduct of the congress reflected strong unity within the Kebbi APC.

“Kebbi is leading by example. What we are witnessing today is the product of wide consultations and agreement on consensus where possible,” Bagudu said, pledging continued support for the governor and the party.

In his acceptance speech, Kana-Zuru expressed gratitude to the governor and party stakeholders for the renewed confidence in his leadership, assuring members of his dedication to strengthening the party and backing the administration’s development programmes.