Kebbi Abductions: Confront This Evil Before It Consumes Us All, NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the abduction of college students by bandits in Kebbi State, warning that the incident signals a deeper national security crisis that must be urgently addressed.

The NLC in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said it was “deeply saddened by the news of the abduction of college students by bandits in Kebbi State,” historically known as one of the more stable states with consistent Welfare payments and infrastructural development.

According to him, Kebbi State has been among the few states in the federation where salaries, pensions and other social interventions were regularly carried out. He added that the state was also “reputed to have taken pro-active security measures in light of its expansive land mass.”

Ajaero who lamented that the latest attack raises troubling questions, added that the development shows the need for citizens and authorities to urgently hink out of the box in confronting the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

He said: That bandits struck with relative ease inspite of these measures points to something more worrying, something sinister, something we cannot readily put our finger on. We as a nation and as a people need to be concerned as well as think out of the box.

“We had promised that after Chibok, it would not happen again, yet here we are to where we started. The Governor needs all the support he can get at this point in time.

‘While we share in the pains and trauma of the victims, parents and Governor of the state, Dr Comrade Nasir Idris, we call on the federal government to do more in securing the land mass of the nation and its citizens. Bogus budgets do not seem to be working. What is wrong?

“We should be sufficiently concerned by the shrinking physical and psychological spaces in the polity and we demand the federal government, the sole custodian of our armed forces and majority holder of our economic resources, reflects more deeply.

“Today, the frontline states are facing the fire. Tomorrow we may not know what happens next. Let us therefore today arise as a nation and as a people determined to confront this evil before it consumes us all.”