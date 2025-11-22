Kebbi Abduction: Northern Group Praises Tinubu’s Bold Effort

The Northern Nigerians Peace Group has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift reaction to the abduction of students from Government Secondary School Maga in Kebbi State.

The group praised the President’s decision to deploy Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to Kebbi State to oversee rescue efforts.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Dr Usman Aboki, they urged politicians to refrain from politicising the abduction and instead join forces to support the rescue efforts.

The group condemned those who would criticise the President’s actions while celebrating the Vice President’s visit to sympathise with the people of Kebbi.

The group specifically criticised the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and his cohorts for allegedly launching negative attacks on the President’s efforts to combat insecurity in the North West.

They described the statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara as “unbecoming and lacking decorum.”

The group urged President Tinubu to monitor the utterances of Governor Lawal and others regarding insecurity and to discourage public condemnation that could hinder rescue efforts.

They emphasised that insecurity is a national issue that requires collective action and condemned those who would prioritise personal or political interests over the safety of Nigerian citizens.