Kebbi 2027: Opposition Resorts To Politics Of Deceit

Barely two years to the 2027 General Election, political storms have gained momentum with the formation of coalition forces under the African Development Congress (ADC). The coalition involved mostly ambitious politicians who are convinced of the impossibility of achieving their political ambitions in their states under their respective political parties.

The uncomfortable situation resulted from the declaration of an overwhelming vote of absolute confidence on the incumbent state governors as a result of the remarkable successes achieved in the two years.

Governor Nasir Idris is one of the governors identified by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national, state and local government levels and indeed the membership, including the electorate to have justified his mandate through the execution of valuable socio-economic development programmes and projects.

Therefore, a consensus has been reached based on objective analysis of the projects and programmes executed as well as impact on the lives of the people, a second term mandate should be considered for continuity in the interest of the rapid development of the state. In addition to his remarkable developmental strides, Governor Nasir has also achieved a significant milestone in the political transformation of Kebbi State.

He is the first and only serving governor so far that mobilized all his predecessors regardless of political differences and involved them in the governance of the state at advisory level which they discharge with dedication and sincerity of purpose.

Governor Idris is an amazing leader whose respect, humility, generosity, and demonstrated commitment to peace, unity, and development of Kebbi State overwhelmingly attracted the leadership and membership of the opposition political parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the defection of its three senators, two House of Representatives and three state Assembly members to the APC.

Presently, it can boldly be declared that all politicians of substance, genuinely interested and sincerely committed to the development of Kebbi State are in the APC, with demonstrated commitment to ensuring a second term for Governor Idris.

Beyond reasonable doubt and considering the present political situation and positive development in Kebbi State, for any politician, however falsely overrated by inconsequential political thugs, under any political party, including the ADC, to venture into Kebbi State governorship election in 2027, will be on a jamboree and unarguably wasteful venture.

Aspirants for any elective position in Kebbi State, should try to showcase the scorecard (if any) of his contributions that directly impacted the well-being of his communities and not displaying eight years accumulated multi-billion naira investments scattered across the country and well known by Nigerians, with no visible impact on the lives of the people of Kebbi.

While Governor Idris remains deeply committed to the execution of his Kebbi transformation programme, agents of the desperado governorship aspirant have been engaged in an orchestrated campaign of calumny across the state against his administration with the intention of deceiving the innocent but not enlightened that always express their pride of how the governor is transforming Kebbi and placed it on its pride of place.

If not deception, how can a sane person describe the befitting face-lift of Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, completion of the about 20 years abandoned ultra modern state secretariat and the reconstruction of a standard state motor park in Birnin Kebbi as rehabilitation and waste of resources that doesn’t deserve the priority given to by the governor.

They are not happy with the determination of Governor Idrsi to reconstruct the Koko-Zuru federal road abandoned for about 10 years, cutting off the area from other parts of the country as well as destroying the socio-economic fortunes of the area.

They criticized the execution of the project and argued that the state funds being used should have been challenged to more important projects, better than protecting the lives and economic fortunes of the people of Zuru Emirate.

They are equally engaged in instigating the rural communities whose areas are yet to benefit from the governor’s transformation programme unmindful of the act that he did not promise to overcome all the state developmental challenges in two years but already on course with substantial achievements in all sectors of development.

Although the people of Kebbi State are not strangers to the paperweight, desperate and ambitious politicians in the state, the national leadership of the ADC needs to be alerted of the deceitful devise initiated by the desperate politicians for the purpose of deception through fraudulent faking of membership. They also need to be aware that the ADC has no base in Kebbi State because all grassroots politicians of substance are collectively in the APC and solidly behind Governor Nasir Idris.