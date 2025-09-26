Kebbi 2027: Opposition And The Fear Of Idris

Although Nigeria’s nascent democracy is gradually developing, its beauty, globally acknowledged, lies in giving people the absolute right to decide who governs them through an election process at all levels of governance.

It’s common knowledge that under the present political dispensation, some ambitious, selfish, and greedy politicians are relentlessly attempting to adulterate the system in many states, including Kebbi, where desperate politicians engage in deceitful tactics and political hooliganism.

However, there’s an apparent increasing awareness among Nigerians about the need to elect people with credibility and a track record of selfless service.

Before venturing into full-fledged partisan politics in 2023, Comrade Nasir Idris’s philanthropic gestures and humanitarian services in different parts of the state had transformed him into an active unionist. He served as National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and later became Deputy National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

As governor of Kebbi State for two years, Comrade Idris has witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development and economic growth, changing the state’s development narrative. He has executed valuable infrastructure and implemented result-oriented economic empowerment programs for different segments of society.

The governor’s foresight in including the completion of numerous uncompleted developmental projects inherited from his predecessors since 1999 in his urban renewal program has been impressive.

This commendable act of patriotism and genuine commitment to the state’s development has been acknowledged and appreciated by stakeholders in the Kebbi project.

The uncommon leadership qualities of Idris have led to the defection of opposition party leaders and members, particularly those elected into the state and national assemblies, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Overwhelmed by the governor’s unprecedented support, APC stakeholders unanimously passed a vote of absolute confidence on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Idris, endorsing their candidature for a second term in the 2027 general election.

However, this resolution didn’t sit well with former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. With his governorship dreams shattered, Malami became hopeless and frustrated, blinded by selfish ambition. When it became evident that the APC’s endorsed governorship candidate was unbeatable, he resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), anointing himself as the governorship candidate.

Determined to achieve his ambition despite visible impossibilities, Malami allegedly resolved to deploy his accumulated resources to sabotage President Tinubu and Governor Idris’s re-election bid through funding campaigns of calumny and sponsoring destructive acts of hooliganism and political thuggery in Kebbi State.

Malami allegedly assembled consultants in Kano and a radio station in Abuja to fabricate and produce deceptive falsehoods against President Tinubu and Comrade Governor Nasir Idris, distributing them to radio stations and social media platforms.

When this didn’t yield desired results, Malami allegedly engaged hired armed thugs from neighbouring states, who violently harassed and intimidated innocent people, vandalizing properties, including the APC secretariat. In an attempt to mislead security agencies and attract public sympathy, Malami forwarded petitions alleging importation of thugs and mercenaries by the state government.

The APC’s major stakeholders, including state and National Assembly members, called for Malami’s immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution for making baseless allegations capable of causing fear and anxiety among the people.

With the glaring threat to peace and unity in the state orchestrated by desperate, power-hungry politicians, how can such exhibited unpatriotic, selfish, and inhuman activities be compared with humility, generosity, and demonstrated commitment to ensuring peace and development?