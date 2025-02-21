KDSG Trains Public Servants For Future Challenges

Share

The Kaduna State Government has organised a twoday in-house training workshop aimed at repositioning the state’s public service for future challenges.

The event held in Kaduna was spearheaded by the Office of the Head of Service, in collaboration with Bismag International Ventures Ltd. It brought together civil servants from across various administrative and technical departments.

Speaking at the workshop, the Head of Service, Hajiya Habiba Shekarau, emphasised the crucial role of public servants in governance, policy formulation, and service delivery.

She said that as the state continued to modernise under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, civil servants must adapt to new demands through innovation, technology, and continuous learning.

“With reforms in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, our civil service must evolve. “Traditional bureaucratic structures should give way to agile, technology-driven systems to enhance productivity and service delivery,” Shekarau stated.

She highlighted key focus areas, including capacity building, digital transformation, ethical leadership, innovation, and improved welfare.

Shekarau also commended the administration for initiatives such as salary increments, microcredit revolving loans, and subsidised food programmes aimed at improving civil servants’ wellbeing.

