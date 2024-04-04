KDSG Flags Off Distribution Of Palliatives To IDPs

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Dr Usman Mazadu has disclosed that 289,375 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from 551 communities are set to benefit from the state government’s palliatives. This emerged as the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, assured the people of the state that Governor Uba Sani-led administration will not rest until banditry is eradicated from the state.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by her Chief of Staff, Barrister James Kanyip made this known during the commencement of palliative distribution to IDPs at Maraban Kajuru, Kajuru Local Government Area yesterday. On his part, Mazadu said the figures were not just numbers and data, but rather represented real lives, aspirations, and the resilient spirit of the affected individuals.