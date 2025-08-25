KDSG Enrols 15,000 Vulnerable Persons Into Health Insurance Scheme

The Kaduna State Government has enrolled over 15,000 vulnerable persons into the State’s Health Insurance Scheme as part of efforts to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Gov. Uba Sani made this known during the distribution of health insurance identity cards to pregnant women and children under five years in Kaduna. Sani, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the initiative was aimed at reducing financial barriers to healthcare and promote inclusiveness in the health sector.

He said the enrolment aligned with the state government’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen was denied healthcare due to lack of financial capacity. “Since assumption of office, our priority has been to bring healthcare closer to the people, make it cheaper, and ensure better quality,” Sani said.

The governor stated that investments in the sector had led to the revitalisation of Primary Health Centres and General Hospitals across the state. According to him, these facilities had been equipped, staffed, and powered to deliver quality services.

The governor attributed the progress to collaboration between the state government, development partners, and local communities. Sani commended donor agencies including UNICEF and the Gates Foundation, while giving special recognition to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) for enrolling over 20,000 vulnerable persons, mainly women, into the scheme.

He also appreciated traditional rulers and philanthropic individuals as well as organizations for their role in mobilising support for the initiative. The governor, however, expressed concern over the high rate of out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in Nigeria, which he said, placed a heavy burden on poor families.

“Health insurance remains a vital bridge from vulnerability to security, and from exclusion to inclusion,” Sani said. Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, described the enrolment as a bold step towards reducing maternal and child mortality in the state.