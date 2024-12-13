KDSG, AGRA Stimulate $100m Investment In Rice, Maize Value Chain

Share

The Kaduna State Government says it is collaborating with the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) to strengthen the state’s Agricultural Policies to boost smallholder farmers’ ability in the maize and rice value chain.

Murtala Dabo, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, made this known while hosting a one-day Stakeholders’ and Media Engagement on the State’s Policy and Agricultural Systems Strengthening (PASS) project.

Dabo, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar Abba, said the project, being funded by AGRA, would guide the ministry in policies that would foster the harmonisation of initiatives for the growth of the agriculture sector into an agribusiness.

That, the official added, would attract both local and foreign investment. According to him, the PASS project would consolidate the gains of the Capacity Strengthening Project for the Kaduna State Ministry of Agriculture earlier funded by AGRA between 2019 and 2021.

Dabo said the previous AGRA project led to the revival of the State Committee for Agriculture, the development of the first agricultural policy, and the evolution of an inclusive and participatory planning and budgetary process.

He explained that the project also led to the establishment of a database and the flagship initiative of the sector in the state.

Dabo said: ” The objective of PASS is to improve the state capability of local actors to implement evidencebased policies and strategies; implement programs, monitor them, and build resilience.

“It will establish an enabling and inclusive environment that stimulates markets for agricultural products and services that support smallholder farmers in the value chain for rice and maize.

“AGRA`s effort improved the gaps in coordination, planning, monitoring evaluation, and data collection that revived the ministry’s ability to deliver on some of its key mandates.

”This is even as the PASS project aims to improve the state capability of local actors to implement evidence-based policies and strategies.“

The commissioner noted with delight that the project would implement programmes, monitor them, build resilience, and establish an enabling and inclusive environment that would stimulate markets for agricultural products and services.

Dabo added: “The PASS project would ensure that the government drives agriculture through a business development strategy to catalyze the Ministry’s ability to respond to farmers’ needs.

“The project would be instrumental in driving sustainable growth to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the state.“

