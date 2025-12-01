KCH, Indian Pharma Firm Partner To Set Up New Plant In Abia

In a significant development for Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, an indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, KCH Consumer Healthcare Limited, has partnered with an Indian multinational company, Aquatic Group, to establish a multimillion dollar pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Abia State.

The plant, located in Umuene, a serene community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state, will manufacture a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, capsules, dry powder and liquid dosage forms.

The facility will be equipped with state-of-theart equipment and technology to ensure high-quality products that meet international standards.

In his goodwill message at the ground breaking ceremony, Indian business mogul and Chairman of Aqauatic Group, Mr Hitendra Mehta, said the event was not just a business endeavour, but a noble pursuit to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians.

He said: “We stand at the threshold of a new era in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry. “I am proud to announce that Aquatic group is committed to developing manufacturing capabilities, generating employment opportunities, and making affordable medicines a reality, in collaboration with KCH.

“We are driven by a singular vision: to join the Director-General’s of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye’s call to manufacture locally and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.”