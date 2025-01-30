Kcee Visits Mbah, Secures Endorsement For Easter Sunday Concert, Others

Share

The popular singer, songwriter, content creator and influencer, Kingsley Okonkwo, (aka Kcee), on Tuesday visited Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in his office, where he secured the governor’s endorsement for his upcoming concert and empowerment programme on Easter Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Taking to his verified Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handles, @PNMbah, the governor shared:

“Pleased to receive the popular Kcee @iam_kcee, a talented artiste who has made remarkable impact, from promoting our rich culture to delivering premium entertainment that resonates far and wide.

“He informed me of his upcoming concert and charity programme, scheduled to hold on Easter Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“Our administration remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting initiatives that nurture talent and uplift our communities. We are proud to support Kcee in ensuring the success of his event.”

