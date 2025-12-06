KCee Unveils Cultural Fusion Of Highlife, Afrobeats

Nigerian music sensation, KCee, has dropped his highly anticipated album, “Okonkwo and Sons Unlimited”, a 12-track masterpiece that blends traditional highlife sounds with modern Afrobeats energy.

Released on November 27, 2025, under Five Star Music, “Okonkwo and Sons Unlimited” features collaborations with notable artists such as Teni, Zoro Swagbag, Umu Obiligbo, Ejyk Nwamba, BoyPee, Mr Killa, and Wyclef Jean.

The album showcases Kcee’s versatility and ability to create music that resonates with diverse audiences.

With its rich Igbo guitars, spirited percussion, soulful brass sections, and layered choral harmonies, “Okonkwo and Sons Unlimited” is a testament to Kcee’s mastery of cultural fusion and sonic innovation.

The album is a celebration of Nigerian heritage and identity, with themes of resilience, strength, and the complexities of modern identity.

“Okonkwo and Sons Unlimited” is now available for streaming and download on various music platforms.