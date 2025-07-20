KCee To Headline CAA U-18/U-20 Championship In Abeokuta

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has been officially announced as the headline performer for the closing ceremony of the 3rd CAA African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships, currently ongoing in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The highly anticipated performance is expected to bring a spectacular conclusion to what has been a historic and action-packed championship.

Since its commencement on July 16, the continental competition has drawn elite young athletes from across Africa, delivering record-breaking performances, thrilling moments, and an inspiring display of talent and unity.

The closing ceremony, set for Sunday, July 20, will blend music, culture, and sport in celebration of the spirit of African youth and excellence.

KCee, widely celebrated for his dynamic stage presence and hit singles such as “Limpopo” and “Ojapiano”, will take centre stage to thrill athletes, fans, and dignitaries with a live performance that promises energy, excitement, and a true celebration of African talent. His involvement underscores the organisers’ vision to merge entertainment with athletics, offering a vibrant and unforgettable finale.

Team Nigeria and Team South Africa remain in a fierce contest at the top of the medals table, with both nations showcasing extraordinary performances in multiple track and field events. The final day is expected to heighten the drama as the battle for continental dominance concludes.

Speaking on the importance of the championship and its conclusion, Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), stated:

“This championship has been nothing short of phenomenal. Ending it with a colourful and culturally rich ceremony is a fitting tribute to the efforts of all participating nations.”

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, echoed the sentiment, saying:

“Choosing KCee to headline the closing ceremony reflects our commitment to celebrating African excellence not just in sport, but in music and culture. We want every athlete, official, and spectator to leave Abeokuta with lasting memories.”

As excitement builds for the final competitions and the much-anticipated closing ceremony, the CAA African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championship continues to solidify its place as a premier event in the continent’s sporting calendar.