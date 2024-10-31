Kcee Speaks On How He Met His Wife, Ijeoma Presh

Share

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has recounted how he met his wife, Ijeoma Presh Okonkwo.

It would be recalled that Kcee and his wife got married in 2010, and they are blessed with two beautiful children.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, VJ Adams, Kcee described his encounter with his wife as love at first sight.

According to Kcee, he was distributing the wedding cards of his younger brother, Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money, when he met his wife at Charly Boy’s place.

The singer said he was interested in marrying his wife without delay because if they had dated, they might not get married.

He said, “I met my wife (Ijeoma) when I went to give Charly Boy E-Money’s wedding invitation. Immediately, I saw her and said, ‘I want to marry this girl.’ I told Presh, ‘That’s my wife’.

“Presh was laughing. And I walked up to her and said, ‘I came to drop my brother’s wedding invite, but I would like to invite you especially. And I want to marry you. She was laughing.

“She didn’t give me attention because she didn’t know it was Kcee at that moment. I asked for her number she refused but later gave me after her colleague told her it was Kcee.

“We started talking and I told her, ‘I want to marry you. I don’t want to date you. If I date you we won’t get married.’ Sometimes, we make a lot of mistakes.

“Some people date their husband or their wife and start looking for fault and you dump your husband or your wife looking for something else that you don’t know. So look for what makes you happy instead.”

