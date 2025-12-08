Kcee Reveals Why He Refused To Sign Flavour

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee has shed light on his long-rumoured rift with fellow artiste Flavour, revealing that he once declined an opportunity to sign the highlife star early in his career because he did not see enough potential at the time.

Speaking during an interview on Yanga FM Lagos, Kcee said that the perceived tension between them may stem from what he described as a superiority complex, noting that his humility and unwillingness to boast about his achievements are often misunderstood.

The “Limpopo” crooner insisted that his consistency and dedication to his craft would eventually dispel any doubts about his talent.

He added that he had been in the music industry long before Flavour and had already attained success prior to Flavour’s move to Lagos.

“Till now, I don’t understand the reason for his beef with me, especially that incident where he alleged that someone was copying him.

The truth is that when some people had written you off, hoping that you would be stagnant, and you work hard and get to a level they don’t expect you to reach, that was what happened.

“I came into the music industry before Flavour. Soso Soberekon brought him to me years ago to sign to my record label.

I was already driving exotic cars and balling before he came to Lagos. I told Soso I can’t sign Flavour because I didn’t see potential in him at that time. It wasn’t because I have something against him.

“I don’t think that was why he is holding a grudge against me. But time shall tell. A lot of my colleagues underrate my talent, and my humility also contributed to that. Because I don’t brag. I don’t need it.

But as I always say, time will always prove them wrong. My work always proves every doubter wrong. Some of those who doubted me in the past have come to apologise to me and admitted that they were wrong about me,” Kcee said.