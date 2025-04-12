Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has recounted his romantic relationship with popular Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo.

Kcee disclosed this in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted Temisan Emmanuel.

Speaking on his former relationship with the actress, Kcee disclosed that they were the talk of the town back in the days and were close to getting married before their relationship went sour.

He said, “My scandals were before social media became rampant. I was just that young boy dating one actress. Me and actresses were always headlining the papers. I love actresses back then. Who wouldn’t?

“I can’t name all the actresses I have dated but I will mention that our relationship was everywhere; Ebube Nwagbo.

“Our relationship was always on the front covers of newspapers. And we usually sit on the front row of every red carpet show.

“We were close to getting married before whatever that happened, happened.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Kcee is now married to Ijeoma.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and their union are blessed with two lovely children, meanwhile Ebube Nwagbo is single.

Over the years, the media has linked her romantically to several men, including Ogbonna Nwankwo, Emmanuel Emenike and Ray Emordi.

