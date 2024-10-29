Kcee Reacts As Flavour Accuses Him Of Copying His Music Style

Meanwhile, Flavour didn’t mentioned any name in particular, but KCee also took to his X page in a series of tweets to throw heavy shades at Flavor.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the style of music isn’t his alone and he cannot gatekeep Igbo music.

Kcee, however, warned Flavour to pick his battles carefully, noting that they’re not on the same level.

Kcee said: “BRO!!!!!! We are not on the same level. Pick your Battles carefully.

“Stop trying to gatekeep Igbo culture. You’re not a Custodian. I’ve been in this game before you

It belongs to all.

“You dont own this genre of music.

My music celebrates our heritage, and I won’t apologize.

“In an ocean of things that matter. You’re like a needle.

“People recognize authenticity. I’ll continue celebrating our culture unapologetically.

“Spend your energy on success, not diminishing mine. I’ve never been the type to go head to head, but I’m calling out this bullshit because I won’t be disrespected…

No way… I’ve come too far for anyone to downplay my sweats and hard work

HELL NO!!!!”

See post below: