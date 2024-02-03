Kcee: How My Father Influence My Music Career

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee has recounted how his father shaped his music career.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, the music star revealed that he started his career as a disc jockey.

Kcee disclosed that he and his brother, who’s the co-founder of Five Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, were disc jockeys like their father before switching careers.

He said, “My father was a DJ, a record seller. I grew up in a home where my father sold records. So all the old-school artists, I know them [their music]. I was selling their records when I was about 5 or 6 years old.

“When I was in secondary school, I was already handling a full record store and playing at parties. I and E-Money were DJs. So, I listened to a lot of artists.”

The 44-year-old singer added that the secret to his longevity in the music industry is his “ear for a hit song.”