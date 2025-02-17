Kcee Gifts Band Members Exotic Cars

Share

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has warms hearts as he gifted his band members exotic cars.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, Kcee shared a video capturing his band members’ priceless reactions to the surprise car gifts.

A female band member overwhelmed with emotion, kneels before Kcee, who jokingly remarks that she will no longer need to take bikes to rehearsals.

READ ALSO:

The lady expressed gratitude with excitement as she explored the car’s interior, with three male band members inspecting their new ride, expressing gratitude.

Meanwhile, this has sparked reactions online, with accolades pouring in for the singer.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: