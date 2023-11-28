Kcee, E-Money Gift Ojazzy Brand New Car

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee and a well-known billionaire businessman, E-Money have gifted Ojazzy, the young boy who played the native flute ‘Oja’ in his viral song, Ojapiano a brand new car worth millions of Naira as a birthday gift.

The talented young boy had exceptionally played the native Igbo flute ‘oja’ in Kcee’s hit song and on his birthday, Kcee and E-money, bought him a new Toyota as a birthday gift.

Taking to his Instagram page, the young man shared a video of his new whip while making the announcement.

In the video shared on his page, he could be seen driving his new car happily while thanking Kcee and his brother, E-Money and the entire 5-Star music for the gesture.

Reactions trailing this post;

generallado said: “This is good but the car no be a small responsibility ooo.”

dr.legendclothing wrote: “For the people saying they should have gotten him a Benz, Una go dey help am maintain am ??? make una dey use una sense ooo”

yung_bossu reacted: “Money na everything See as everybody just Dey happy”

eyesof_lagos opined: “I think royalties would help the boy more, but if na car dey feel say the boy needs… it’s all good.. i pray God Bless the boy beyond his expectations, God Bless Kcee & E-money for putting a smile on the boy’s face”

