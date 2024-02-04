New Telegraph

Kcee Accuses Harrysong Of Signature Forgery

Popular Nigerian singer and music executive, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has accused his former signee, Harrysong, of forging his signature to defraud clients.

It would be recalled that last year, Harrysong called out Kcee for allegedly collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

He further appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs, adding that he wrote most of Kcee’s hit songs.

Reacting in a recent interview on ‘The Afrobeat Podcast’, Kcee explained that Harrysong has a criminal case of forging his signature, including that of his brother, to collect money from their client.

He said, “For me, Harrysong has a five-year contract with 5-star records, and is still running as we speak. But he has a criminal case of forging my signature and my brother’s signature that’s still pending.”

