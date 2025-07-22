KCCN Trains 16 Nigerians In Inaugural K-Snack Class

As part of renewed efforts to promote Korean culinary culture in Nigeria, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has trained 16 Nigerians in the art of preparing Korean confectioneries.

The training, which forms part of KCCN’s regular Hansik cooking classes, introduced participants to Korea’s popular snack culture through the preparation of Hotteok, a traditional sweet Korean pancake.

The July 2025 edition of the cooking class focused on Hotteok, typically served warm with a crisp golden exterior and gooey filling made of cinnamon, brown sugar, and crushed nuts. The pastry is especially popular during Korea’s cold seasons and was paired with vanilla ice cream during the session.

Participants were taught to prepare the snack using both locally available ingredients and pre-mixed Hotteok flour imported from Korea, making the dish both authentic and easy to replicate at home.

The hands-on session offered participants a practical and engaging introduction to Korean culinary traditions.

KCCN noted that the initiative aligns with its broader mission to deepen cultural ties and appreciation of Korean traditions among Nigerians.

“The Centre will continue to organize more culinary and cultural classes in the coming months, offering Nigerians immersive experiences into the rich and diverse traditions of Korea,” it stated.

One of the participants, Abbas Alliey, described the pastry as “easy to make and delicious,” and expressed plans to recreate the dish at home.

“I plan to go home and teach my sisters. Hotteok is such a comforting and exciting snack, and it’s even more enjoyable when shared with loved ones,” he said.