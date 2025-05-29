KCCN To Partner Theatre Arts Organisations

Share

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has announced ongoing plans to partner with theatre arts organisations across Nigeria as it begins screening video content from the Seoul Arts Center (SAC) on big screens from now until December to celebrate Korean cinema.

Head of Public Communications at KCCN, Gwang Min Lee, made the disclosure during this month’s edition of SAC on Screen featuring Treasure Island.

He explained that the screenings offer Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy a part of Korean entertainment. “We are planning to screen every month until December. We usually screen the best movie selected already. Treasure Island is a very famous novel worldwide, but it has been adapted as a musical so people can better understand it in a different way,” he said.

Lee added that through these movies, KCCN hopes to communicate with local Nigerians and showcase Korean entertainment, serving as a bridge to connect Korean and Nigerian cultures.

KCCN Cultural Events and Communications Officer Jennifer Ezeonyeasi explained that SAC on Screen aims to connect with Nigerians through theatrical plays, musicals, stage, and live performances.

“We started this programme last year, screening video content from the Seoul Arts Center on big screens. While it is Korean content, there is some international influence. Treasure Island is a story originally written by a non-Korean author, now adapted into a play and released for cultural centres worldwide. This is part of Korea’s effort to globalize its content,” she said.

Ezeonyeasi added that the screenings will continue monthly until the end of the year, with a total of eight screenings planned.

She said KCCN also intends to partner with theatre arts organisations to bring audiences together to experience Korean plays and performances firsthand.

According to a KCCN social media post, Treasure Island, as performed by the Seoul Arts Centre, is a bold and satirical Korean stage play following a group of marginalized individuals who band together to create their own utopia on a remote island while striving to build a better society.

The play cleverly critiques capitalism, inequality, and social hypocrisy using humor and striking visuals.

