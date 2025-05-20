KCCN To Deepen Cultural Ties With Nigerian Institutions, Youths

Share

As the Korea Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) marks its 15th anniversary in Nigeria, the Centre has announced plans to forge new partnerships with Nigerian institutions, cultural leaders, and youth-focused initiatives to further strengthen cultural and educational ties between both countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the anniversary celebrations in Abuja, the Director of KCCN, Mr. Kim Changki, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for warmly embracing Korean culture.

He called for continued support in fostering unity, creativity, and shared cultural experiences between Korea and Nigeria.

“Fifteen years ago, in 2010, we opened the doors of the Korean Cultural Centre here in Abuja, planting a seed of hope to build bridges between Korea and Nigeria through culture, education, and friendship,” Kim said.

“Today, that seed has grown into a vibrant edifice bearing the rich fruits of collaboration—from K-pop to Korean cuisine, language classes, film screenings, and other cultural events.

“Our mission has always been clear: to share Korea’s heart with Nigeria. This journey has not been ours alone—it has been made possible by the support of the Nigerian people, our partners, artists, students, the diplomatic community, and our cultural institutions.”

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to deepening cultural exchange and enhancing mutual understanding through diverse programmes.

Also speaking, KCCN’s Event Manager, Yunjin Lee, highlighted the Centre’s focus on expanding educational and cultural exchange programmes, particularly among youths, and building partnerships with Nigerian institutions in areas such as art exhibitions, film festivals, and literary collaborations.

“We plan to showcase more of Nigeria’s rich culture to foster a balanced exchange,” Lee said. “There’s growing interest in Korean food, and with the ease of finding recipes online, people can connect more with Korean culture.”

She also announced an upcoming K-pop academy initiative under KCCN’s youth educational programmes, adding that there were ongoing efforts to engage with Nigeria’s thriving film industry and promote Korean literature, which has gained global attention following 2024 Nobel Prize win.

