KCCN Promotes Cultural Exchange At MIKTA Film Festival

…Says film promotes mutual understanding economic opportunities

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has once again restated its commitment towards promoting cultural exchange and understanding between diverse countries and communities.

KCCN’s Press Officer, Lee Hye Rim spoke at the MIKTA film festival and screening of the popular Korean Movie, “Thieves,” in Abuja, and noted it was a unique opportunity to showcase cultural diplomacy through Korean and international cinema, learn the diverse cultures of the various MIKTA countries through movies.

According to her, the MIKTA film festival was a critical component in the partnership for progress between five countries; Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye, and Australia, all committed to addressing global challenges and improving global governance.

Rim further explained that the movie “Thieves,” was aimed at generating conversations about Korean cinema as well as providing viewers a unique opportunity to explore the richness of Korean culture to drive productive collaboration.

She said: “Film is a powerful tool that can be used to promote mutual understanding and economic opportunities between countries. “Although we come from diverse cultures and regions, MIKTA countries share core values.

“The MIKTA Film Festival is one way we can share our cultures and values, and make quality contributions to the development of our respective countries and in Nigeria as well. This is something we will continue to work on as the years go by.

“The Republic of Korea on her part is always ready to partner with Nigeria and other countries in the areas of culture and tourism.”

