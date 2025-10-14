KCCN Plans National Ssireum Wrestling Competition In Nigeria

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has announced plans to introduce a national Ssireum wrestling competition in Nigeria, a move aimed at deepening cultural and sporting ties between South Korea and Nigeria.

If actualized, Nigeria will become the first African country to host an official Ssireum league, blending traditional Korean wrestling with Nigeria’s dynamic sports culture.

Ssireum, a centuries-old Korean wrestling style that emphasizes technique, balance, and respect, shares similarities with martial arts such as judo and sumo but maintains its unique rules and traditions.

Head Coach at KCCN, Gbolohan Ogunmuyiwa, popularly known as Master Gas, disclosed this during the celebration of the Korean Chuseok traditional festival in Abuja. He said plans are underway to stage the competition next year.

“Our dream is that by next year, we will organize a national Ssireum competition in Nigeria. We are already working behind the scenes and collaborating with sporting bodies, schools, and cultural organizations to make it happen,” Ogunmuyiwa said.

He noted that the initiative would promote cultural exchange, youth engagement, and discipline while creating opportunities for local athletes.

“Ssireum is very safe and good for fitness. Once the competition begins, Nigerians themselves will participate, not foreigners. It’s about two athletes trying to throw each other to the ground using a belt-like rope tied around the waist. It’s fun, tactical, and full of energy,” he added.

Event Manager at KCCN, Yujin Lee, explained that this year’s Chuseok festival featured a Ssireum exhibition contest involving over 40 participants, with winners receiving traditional Korean gifts such as rice and fruit hampers.

“Ssireum is our traditional sport, similar to sumo, and we often play it during Chuseok, our Thanksgiving day as a symbol of strength and harvest celebration,” Lee said.

She added that KCCN would continue to strengthen collaborations with Nigerian sports organizations to promote cultural diplomacy through sports.

The President of the Retired Sportsmen and Women Association of Nigeria, Sunday Adeleye, lauded the initiative, urging Nigeria to embrace Ssireum as part of efforts to diversify its sports culture.

“Nigeria should not lag behind when new sports are introduced. Ssireum combines strength, technique, and discipline. It’s safe and interesting. We should adopt it just as we practice fencing, shooting, and other global sports,” he said.

Adeleye also drew parallels with traditional Nigerian sports like Dembe, Kokawa, and Langa, stressing that cultural exchange in sports is mutual. “If we want our culture to be accepted globally, we should also welcome others. Ssireum can become part of Nigeria’s sporting identity,” he added.