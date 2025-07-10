KCCN Mulls Introduction Of Nigerian Traditional Music To Korea

In a renewed effort to deepen cross-cultural ties between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea, the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) has expressed readiness to introduce traditional Nigerian music to Korean audiences.

Over the past 15 years, KCCN has fostered cultural exchange, education, and collaboration in Nigeria, exposing millions of Nigerians to various facets of Korean culture, including K-pop and traditional Korean music.

Speaking at the opening of an exhibition titled “K-pop Meets Korean Traditional Music” in Abuja, KCCN Director Jeon Ju Ho revealed plans to create a fusion between Nigeria’s Afrobeat sound and traditional Korean music.

Referencing the recently released Afrobeat single “GOGOGO” by Korean artist Song Min Uk (aka Para) and Nigerian singer David Chimeremeze (aka Bima) from Enugu State, Ju Ho emphasized the emotional richness that can be achieved through such cultural blends.

He noted that while K-pop has gained massive popularity in Nigeria, there is yet to be a meaningful collaboration between Korean traditional music and Nigeria’s globally renowned Afrobeat genre.

“When it comes to Korean traditional music, to be honest, there has not been any collaboration around Afrobeat,” Ju Ho said. “We are hoping for more collaborations and opportunities so that traditional Nigerian music can also be introduced to Korea.”

He explained that the exhibition was designed to introduce Nigerian audiences to traditional Korean music through the lens of K-pop, which already enjoys widespread popularity across the country.

“Many Nigerians love K-pop but are unaware of the traditional Korean sounds that influence it,” he said. “This exhibition brings Korean traditional instruments also used in K-pop to Nigerians, with the hope of sparking interest in deeper cultural exchange between our nations.”

Ju Ho reaffirmed KCCN’s commitment to promoting Korean traditional music in Nigeria, while also working to create avenues for Nigerian traditional music to find its way into Korean cultural spaces.