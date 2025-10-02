KCCN Moves To Boost Korean Language Literacy In Nigeria

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has intensified its efforts to promote Korean language literacy among Nigerians, as part of its broader drive to deepen cross-cultural understanding and expand academic and cultural exchange opportunities.

Although the Centre has long been engaging in activities such as the King Sejong Korean language classes, it recently took a more deliberate step by screening a Korean art documentary, “Secret Museum,” without English subtitles, at the September edition of its Seoul Arts Center (SAC) on Screen. The periodic film showcase celebrates Korean cinema and culture.

Many Korean culture enthusiasts who attended the screening said the experience sparked a stronger interest in learning the language, influenced by the growing global popularity of Korean films, music, and education. They noted that showing a film without subtitles was a creative way to encourage learners to improve their language proficiency.

Beatrice Kayode, a participant who is still developing her fluency, explained that the documentary compared Western art with Korean artwork and animation, helping viewers visualize cultural intersections.

“This is one of the first films without subtitles I’ve watched. It gave me an edge to broaden my Korean language skills. I realized I need to revisit my earlier vocabulary lessons,” she said.

Another enthusiast, Mina Lawal, admitted it was difficult to follow the film due to her limited understanding of Korean, but described the experience as a motivating “push” to learn the language.

For Tina George, her first encounter with KCCN deepened her interest in Korean culture, cuisine, and films. She said watching the documentary without subtitles convinced her to take language learning more seriously so she wouldn’t feel left out in future events.

KCCN Administrative Officer, Chidinma Tobins, explained that the Centre had earlier informed attendees that the September screening would be strictly in Korean. She noted that the decision was intentional, aimed at testing the comprehension skills of Korean language students while offering an immersive cultural experience.

“We wanted a session where students could truly see how much Korean they understand or can speak. Classics are better expressed in Korean, and this session focused on artwork classics to help participants connect with the language in a deeper way,” she said.

Through initiatives like this, KCCN continues to foster greater interest in the Korean language and culture among Nigerians, while encouraging learners to enhance their proficiency for better cultural exchange.