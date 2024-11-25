KCCN, FCT-UBEB Seeks Employment Of Cultural, Creative Art Teachers In schools

Share

…as KCCN trains 30 students on creative art

The Korea Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) and the Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB), has called for the employment of cultural and creative art teachers in primary and secondary schools.

The call was made during an extensive training of 30 primary school students on painting and drawing techniques by Korean artists. The students were drawn from the six geopolitical zones in the FCT.

KCCN Press Officer, Lee Hye Rim who was impressed with the students zeal and passion for art, said with the right teachers and learning atmosphere, the students would be able to be more creative, become seasoned artists.in future.

She said: “The students have so many creative ideas in them. If the Nigerian government engages more creative and art teachers in schools, they can make more popular artists who can make Nigeria proud. Nigeria needs more teachers who will teach in detail, arts as a subject.”

Rim explained that the training exercise and lecture was organised to expose Nigerian students to works of great Korean artists to enable them better understand what drives their passion, with a hope of stimulating same in them.

Deputy Director in Charge of Culture and Creative Arts FCT-UBEB, Okafor Irene who lamented the limited number of qualified creative art teachers in schools, regretted that random teachers were usually picked to teach creative art subject in schools, while qualified creative artists roam the streets unemployed.

She said: “On the field we don’t have enough teachers. Teachers are just picked to handle arts. Those that have interest and trained in creative arts, many of them are unemployed

“We are calling on the government to help us employ cultural and creative art teachers.

“Drama, painting, drawing, dancing and acting are all embedded in cultural and creative arts.

“We have people who have been adequately trained to handle all aspects of cultural and creative art but they are not yet employed.

Some of them are volunteers, others just have an art shop for those who probably wants to learn cultural and creative art.”

A cultural creative art teacher by profession, Irene noted that in the past, the KCCN had filled the gap by consistently engaging FCT students and teachers in cultural and creative art programmes before they suddenly stopped about three years ago.

“KCCN have been helping us organise drawing and painting competitions but about three years ago they stopped. They usually pick at least 200 students drawn from the six geopolitical zones.

“The students and cultural and creative art students were very happy but most importantly, it was awakening a passion for art in some students.

“The past three years when they went on a break really affected both the students and teachers. I got calls everyday from both public and private schools. I don’t know if they can bring it back especially the drawing competition.”

Share

Please follow and like us: