KCCN Delights Audience With Dazzling Ballet Classic La Bayadère

A spellbinding world of love, betrayal, and destiny unfolded at the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), as it screened the classic ballet, “La Bayadère” by Universal Ballet for its November edition of SAC on Screen.

The Universal Ballet’s production of “La Bayadère” is a revival of the 1877 classical ballet by Marius Petipa, which tells a tragic story of love, fate, and betrayal in an imaginary ancient India.

The company’s version is known for its spectacular scenes and grand scale, showcasing the difficult and emotional roles of Nikiya, the temple dancer, Solor, the warrior and and her rival Gamzatti, a royal princess.

The classic production, known globally for its grandeur, drew an excited audience eager for a taste of timeless ballet artistry which captured the powerful story of love, betrayal, and destiny, beautifully expressed through stunning ballet performances.

KCCN’s Administrative Officer, Chidinma Tobins, described the month’s showcase as “all about the classics,” emphasizing that La Bayadère stands as one of the most ambitious masterpieces in classical ballet.