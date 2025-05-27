KCCN: 15 Years Of Cultural Connection In Nigeria

Share

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) recently celebrated 15 years of fostering cultural ties, education, community engagement and collaborations in Nigeria, REGINA OTOKPA presents highlights if the event

On the last 15 years, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), has become a household name, with indelible footprints on the landscape.

Never tired of hosting events, the Centre has consistently exposed Nigerians to the diverse aspects of the Korean culture as it continues to build a huge fan base of Korean enthusiasts across Nigeria.

How it started

Founded on 24th of May 2010 as the first Korean Cultural Centre in Africa, the Centre has made an impact on thousands of both old and young learners, participants and visitors through various programmes. Today the Centre stands as one of 35 in the world.

Committed to fostering bilateral relations whilst exposing Nigerians to the Korean culture; art, food, dance, music, cosmetics, fashion, language, games, sports, films, literature and books, the KCCN has done a great job of building unity, sparking collaborations and creating lasting cultural bonds.

Known for inspiring hope in the vulnerable, Persons Living with Disabilities in particular, and mentoring young students to attain success in which ever field they find themselves, the KCCN has continued to build partnerships in Nigeria across various sectors.

Little wonder, the Centre has championed 650 cultural programmes across Nigeria. Some of the pre-anniversary festivities includes an exclusive one-day Korean cooking class featuring the Haemul-pajeon (Seafood Green Onion Pancake) recipe, and the Hanbok Reborn as Art exhibition at Nike Art Gallery, Abuja, featuring Hanbok and Adire fashion showcase.

To crown it up, the KCCN during a three ( 3 )day anniversary celebration held last week, reflected on the legacy it has built on friendship and cultural diplomacy, thrilling Nigerians with cultural displays including a Hansik (Korean food) and traditional wine tasting event, followed by the screening of classic Korean films.

Brighter future

The KCCN says it’s just getting started and new partnerships are expected to spring up as the Centre looks forward to expanding its regional and virtual programmes. It plans to forge new partnerships with Nigerian institutions, deepen youth engagement and cultural leadership.

The Centre no doubt is all out to strengthen the cultural bonds between Korea and Nigeria.

According to the Director KCCN, Mr. Kim Changki, the Centre needs more support from Nigeria to sustain the drive to rewrite the story of unity, culture, and creativity between Korea and Nigeria.

He said: “Our mission has always been clear, to share Korea’s heart with Nigeria. This journey has not been ours alone “It has been made possible by your support; the Nigerian people, our partners, artists, students, diplomatic community, and of course, our cultural institutes, who have welcomed Korean culture with open hearts.

“As we look ahead, we affirm our commitment to deepening this cultural exchange. Together, let us continue to write the story of unity, culture, and creativity.”

Also speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the Event Manager KCCN, Yunjin Lee noted that the Centre was committed to deepening the integration of Nigerian culture into its programmes, as it looks forward to facilitating more educational and cultural exchange programmes.

“We’re going to present more about Nigerian side so that we can facilitate more about cultural exchange. People can be more related with the K-food because there’s a lot of similarities.

These days, when you search on internet, it’s really easier to find the recipes so I think there can be more exchanges.

“There is an upcoming educational programme in KCCN, the K-pop academy so i think we can focus on exchanges between the youths because we are having a lot of educational programmes and youths are really important in the future.

“We are also really trying to find more opportunities to collaborate with the film industries because here in Nigeria, films are really big, there’s a lot of talented filmmakers, and also in literature because Korean literature is gaining more popularity these days because of last year’s Nobel Prize.”

Fan base

Taking a dive into KCCN at 15, Cultural Event and Communications Officer of the KCCN, Jennifer Ezeonyeasi explained that the Centre has made so much impact growing across four key areas; Education, Cultural events, Collaboration and Community.

“Currently in our statistics, we have had over the past 15 years, over 300,000 learners, participants and visitors an average of 16,000 visitors and participants yearly in our events and people that work in here as well.

“The past 15 years we’ve learned, we’ve grown and the next 15 years we’re looking forward to expanding regional events and having more virtual programmes that are quite inclusive to reach out to other areas that are outside Abuja.”

Share