KCCI Cooperative Multipurpose Society Targets N1bN Investment Portfolio

Kosofe Chamber of Commerce & Industry Cooperative Multipurpose Society target an investment portfolio of N1 billion and has indicated a strategic effort to attract substantial investments to foster economic growth and development.

This initiative was made known by Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro at the inauguration of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry Cooperative Multipurpose Society executives in Lagos.

He said it is aimed at bolstering local businesses and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs within the region. “The goal is to facilitate funding access, stimulate economic activity across various sectors and enhance business networking.

This target will be achieved through partnerships and social investors’ outreach that would depend on the Chamber’s priorities and strategic plans.

The Area Officer of the Lagos Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Investments, Mrs. A.M. Onabanjo enjoined the newly inaugurated executives to abide by the laws governing the society and be prudent in their management of funds. She was supported by Mr Kolawole Akinribido Senior Registrar of Cooperative who gave a brief lecture on cooperative society and its value to the members.

In her inaugural speech the president of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Mrs. Patricia Femi-Dagunro assured the members and officials of better management of funds and investments that will yield dividends and promote true financial inclusion at the grassroots level and beyond.

Among the dignitaries in attendance are Mr. Jide Aremo, Chairman, Supreme MfB, and Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO, CPPE.

Dr. Dideolu Adekogbe, CEO, Flourish Gate Consult, Mr. Benedict Odulana, General Manager, Distinguished Awards, Mrs. Vivian Eze, CEO, Halvan Hill Schools, Mr. Ayodele Iyaomolere, CEO, Point Marketing Company.

