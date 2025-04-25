KCCI Business Conversation Attracts Small Business Owners

Share

The business conversation put together by Kosofe Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International- FGBMFI (Nigeria) has provided an opportunity for small business owners to network.

While welcoming the participants to the event, Mr. Joe Femi-Dagunro, Founder and President of Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), emphasised the need for small business owners (SBOs) to join hands to proffer solutions to many of their challenges, most especially in the areas of funding and business development.

He enjoined business owners to acquire innovative skills that will propel them for success in this new era of artificial intelligence AI.

Mr. Femi-Dagunro announced to the participants the recently inaugurated and licensed KCCI Cooperative Multipurpose Society that will enable its members to have single digit loans for their business consolidation and expansion as the case may be.

He said despite the global economic stormy weather and local insecurity challenges, business owners should not consider killing their dreams and stay in regrets.

In his keynote address, Engr. Charles Aladewolu, Founder & Chairman of TECO Group, spoke on spirituality in business with a clear Godly vision, integrity and resilience.

He said this will surely lead to success in business despite the challenges in the economy. He gave instances from his dream, educational, work and entrepreneurial experiences.

Having led TECO Group successfully from zero for 45 years, the audience had a lot to gain from his presentation. He reiterated the need to abide by the rules and depend on God’s guidance and effective relationship with Him.

Among the eminent speakers at the event is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Founder and CEO of Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), who spoke on the need for business owners to be focused in their area of calling and professional ability.

He warned participants to avoid joining the get rich quick bandwagon and also to be consistent and patient in doing business in the Godly way.

He recognised the challenges faced in Nigeria today and enjoined the government to do more for the citizen to have a peaceful environment to live well and do their businesses joyfully.

Ms. Maureen Chigbo, the founder and publisher of RealNews Online Magazine, encouraged the audience, especially the women, to be resilient and forward looking in their careers and businesses.

She emphasised the need to go into what they are qualified to do and not what they do not know. She said: “People should not rely only on dreams but acquire relevant qualifications and gain experience in their fields before setting up any business.”

In his contribution to the conversation, Dr. Michael David, Program Director, U.S. Soy Excellence Center, Sub Saharan Africa, enjoined participants to be focused and remain truthful in their dealings with people.

And the belief that God can do it for you exists if only you work diligently and do the right things. Ambassador Aminu Simon, a former Nigeria representative at the ECOWAS, gave insight into how good networking and partnerships based on sincerity and trust can lead to success.

The Kosofe Business Conversation panel members proffered solutions to many questions raised and also provided job and contract offers to some participants.

The FGBMFI-Nigeria District Coordinator, Mr. Sunny Beyioku, announced the mentoring programmes available to all participants.

In his vote of thanks, the president of FGBMFI Ogudu Chapter, Mr. Thomas Oloriegbe, expressed his appreciation to the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the opportunity to collaborate with FGBMFINigeria.

It was indeed a well articulated programme for business owners at this confused and volatile global and local economic season.

