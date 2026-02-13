KC-Omega Group Unveils Juliet Edeh As Brand Ambassador

Dr Juliet Onyinyechi Edeh can be described as a jack of many trades and master of all. She has her fingers in different sectors, including travel and tours, events management, life coaching, business promotion/ trade fairs and summits.

She exudes profound self-assured confidence, relentless drive, and emotional intelligence, constantly striving for personal and professional growth. She is often defined by her ability to turn challenges into opportunities, maintaining a positive outlook while actively working towards her goals.

Edeh is known for her humanitarian outreach, providing aid to the needy and scholarships to indigent students. Edeh was recently officially unveiled as a brand ambassador of KC–Omega Resources International Ltd, dealers in luxury cars, import & export as well as general trading.