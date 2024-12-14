KBSG To Deploy Armed Security To Media Organizations – Zuru

Share

The Kebbi State government may consider involving heads of security agencies in providing adequate security for the state media organisations, following the attacks and valuable equipment stolen from the State Radio Station by armed robbers.

In the early hours of Friday, about fifteen armed robbers stormed the radio station, tired all the security on duty, and forcefully removed accessories of electricity transformers and cables, which affected the operations and services of the station.

The Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Zuru disclosed the government’s possible decision when he was conducted around the affected areas of the station by General Manager Abubakar Mahe.

He described the situation as unfortunate and regrettable in view of the loss of valuable equipment and the fact the government was about to commence the second stage of the state media organisations resuscitation and improvement programme.

The Adviser noted with regret that the attack suspected to have been carried out by a syndicate, was the third in the station in addition to a similar one at Kebbi Television Bulasa Transmission unit and another one at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) late last year.

He further explained that although there are many people competing demands, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris will ensure that the stolen equipment is replaced, considering his determination to ensure the people of Kebbi State are adequately informed and enlightened about the giant strides being made by his administration.

Conducting the Special Adviser around the station earlier, the General Manager explained that two electricity transformers had their accessories, and the attached armoured cables, including the ones in the store, were removed.

Alhaj Mahe, however, disclosed that the engineers are working round the clock to ensure the resumption of transmission.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"