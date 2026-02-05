KBSG Releases N714m For Foreign Students Tuition Fee, Upkeep

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has approved the release of N714.98 million as tuition, upkeep, visa extension, and internship fees for indigent students studying in different foreign universities.

Addressing a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga, said the gesture was part of relentless efforts towards revamping and rejuvenating Kebbi State Tertiary Education to global standard.

He said of recent, the governor had approved and released N349.73 million for registration, tuition, and upkeep allowances for 35 Kebbi indigenes proceeding to Ethiopia to study Medicine and Pharmacy.

Abubakar-Tunga revealed that the governor had also approved and released the sum of N177.35 million for 28 Kebbi State indigenes studying in Subharti and GD Goenka University in India.

According to him, the governor approved N117.68 million as upkeep allowances for 25 Kebbi indigenes studying Medicine in seven universities in Egypt.

The commissioner added that N70.21 million was also released as financial assistance to Kebbi indigenes studying Pharmacy and Medical Allied Sciences in Jaipur National and GD Goenka Universities in India.

He said the approvals, all granted in January this year, brought the total financial commitment of the governor to the ministry within the period to N714.98 million.

The commissioner also announced the appointment of Dr. Muhammed Murtala Musa as the pioneer Provost, Kauran Gwandu College of Midwifery Sciences, Ambursa.

He added that the ministry remained committed to sustaining the governor’s educational development initiatives in the state.